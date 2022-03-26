Martin Lewis warns you only have DAYS left to get free £1,000 from government

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis reminds savers that you need to transfer any money to an ISA before the new tax year, April 6, to take advantage of your tax-free allowance.

Martin Lewis urges savers to “use or lose” their ISA allowances before the end of the current tax year.

The Cash ISA Account is a savings product where you do not pay taxes, up to a limit of £20,000 for the 2021/22 tax year.

If you have a Lifetime ISA, you can withdraw up to £4,000 every year and the government will give you a 25% bonus on top of the cash you save.

This means you can get £1,000 free each tax year – or £2,000 free if you’re a couple and you both have a LISA account that you max out.

But the time to make the most of your LISA free money is running out,…