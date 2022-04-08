Marty Morrissey on his serious health scare, dealing with grief, being an only child and retirement

Spending the first 11 years of his life in New York armed Marty Morrissey with a positive, can-do attitude. An only child, he and his parents Martin and Peggy eventually moved to Ireland where his father ran a pub in Quilty, Co. In a recent edition of RSVP, before her mother’s tragic passing, the TV and radio presenter – who has just released a new book, It’s Marty – talks about her early life, the bond she shared with her late father, And recently opened about. The health scare has forced her to reflect and be honest with herself.

Read more: RTE star Marty Morrissey may quit full-time job after career crossroads

Marty, you dedicated your new book It’s Marty to your father, what kind of man was he?

He was friendly and good-natured. He was also fluent…