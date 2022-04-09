Marty Morrissey opens up on last moments with late mother

GAA commentator Marty Morrissey has opened up about the “difficult” past few months since losing his beloved mother.

Mr Morrissey, the only child of Peggy and her late husband Martin Morrissey, later thanked people for the love and support their mother has received since her passing.

On Friday, the much-loved presenter spoke about his last moments with his mother.

“When you lose your mother, no matter what the circumstances, it’s sad,” he said. late late show,

Describing Peggy, Mr Morrissey said: “She was 5’2″, but she was a ball of fire. She was the rebel of Cork.”

He said she was a “formidable” woman who was “a great” mother. “I couldn’t have asked for a better mom.”

Talking about the night his mother died,…