Maruti Suzuki ceases production till 16 May amid Corona crisis

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti has decided to postpone its production facilities. Earlier, the carmaker shut down as the country struggled with mounting cases during the second wave of the Kovid-19, which was to end on Monday.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki has not given any reason behind the decision to expand. However, according to the Health Department report, Haryana remains one of the worst affected states due to the virus, Maruti will prioritize the safety of its own workers before starting operations. The company has termed the shutdown as ‘planned maintenance’ like some other car makers in the past few days. It had earlier announced that it would stop production of cars at the company’s plants in Haryana for the first nine days of the month to provide oxygen for the healthcare and medical sectors. The carmaker said that it uses small amounts of oxygen in its factories which can be channeled to deal with the oxygen crisis in the Delhi-NCR region. RC Bhargava, president of Maruti Suzuki India, said in an interview that the carmaker may think of reducing production capacity under the current circumstances. Bhargava said, “Customers have become very accommodating. They are accepting models that use available chips and do not insist on waiting for cars until the chip conditions change. ” The epidemic that has been going on for months due to a stringent shutdown seems to be pushing the auto industry into a recession.

The Indian auto sector is one of the industries that has been falling by the boom in recent cases. India reportedly recorded a one-day Kovid-19 death on Saturday.

