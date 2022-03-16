Maruti Suzuki Sells Record 1 Million CNG Vehicles; Arena and Nexa Line Up CNG Cars in 2022 | The company has 7 models of CNG with mileage up to 35.60Km; Preparations to bring Baleno, Ciaz and Brezza this year

Hindi News

Maruti Suzuki Sells Record 1 Million CNG Vehicles; Arena And Nexa Line Up CNG Cars In 2022

Maruti Suzuki India has made a record of selling 1 million (10 lakh) units of a CNG model car. It has also become the first company in the country to reach this milestone. Maruti Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, DZire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S can be bought in CNG models. The model offering the highest range in CNG is the Celerio. Its mileage is 35.60km/kg.

Maruti sold 15,900 units of CNG in 2010-11. In 2016-17, this figure reached 3.5 lakh units. The company touched 5.3 lakh units in 2018-19. Touched 7.98 lakh units in 2020-21. After this, in 2021-22, the company crossed the mark of selling one million units.

Safety features taken care of

Microswitch ensures that the vehicle is switched off and does not start while fueling.

Its advanced dual solenoid system auto-cuts the fuel in case of a gas leak.

CNG Filler Filter protects the CNG system from rust and dust particles.

It is started in petrol mode, due to which the engine is well lubricated.

Preparations to bring new models of Arena and Nexa

Maruti Nexa has made preparations to CNG the models sold at the showroom. In this, CNG models of Baleno, Ciaz will come first. At the same time, the CNG model of the SUV Bitara Brezza sold at the Arena showroom will also be brought soon. It is believed that the CNG models of all these cars will be launched this year.