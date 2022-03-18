Maruti’s stock ready to run in 4th gear, how far will it go, know from experts

new Delhi. The country’s leading car company Maruti Suzuki had launched five vehicles in the premium segment of its portfolio one after the other. These included Ertiga, Ciaz, Brezza, Baleno and S-Cross. Their success ratio was more than 80 percent. After the launch of the 2022 model of premium hatchback Baleno, investment experts are advising to buy its shares. Brokerage house JM Financial has given buy rating to the stock of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). This means that you can bet on this stock and it can prove to be a profitable deal for you.

There is an estimate of up to two thousand rupees in a year

Brokerage firm JM Financial estimates that the share price of MSIL will go up to Rs 9,500. On Thursday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) registered a rise of 2.76 percent in Maruti Suzuki’s stock and its price was Rs 7690. This is Rs 1,800 less than JM Financial’s target estimate. The brokerage house has given one year time for the target price. That is, by March 2023, the company’s share price can reach this level. The market capital of Maruti has reached 2 lakh 32 thousand crores. If you want to include a bluechip company in your investment portfolio, then this can prove to be a better option for you.

New Baleno will increase sales

According to JM Financial, due to the new Baleno of Maruti Suzuki, the company’s shares are expected to rise. Baleno 2022 is the leader in both comfort and safety while maintaining an edge at a competitive price. Also, due to the new features added in it, this customers especially young customers are very much liked. Baleno 2022 is 10 percent more fuel efficient than other vehicles in its segment i.e. gives more mileage. Apart from this, the new version of WagonR is also very much discussed. Everything that was expected from Maruti Suzuki’s new products is present in Baleno 2022.

Company’s portfolio is strengthening CNG cars

Apart from this, due to rising oil prices, the government is focusing on increasing the number of CNG stations across the country. Maruti Suzuki has a market share of more than 85 percent in the CNG segment. Recently, Maruti has announced to provide a special ‘cover’ to the customers keeping in mind the hydrostatic lock (water entering the engine) and engine failure or stoppage due to adulterated fuel. To take advantage of this package, customers will have to pay a nominal amount. For customers of Wagon R and Alto, this amount will be around Rs 500.

Due to all these reasons, experts are expecting that the company’s sales will increase sharply in the coming days. Therefore, buying its shares can be beneficial for investors.

Tags: Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Share market, Shares