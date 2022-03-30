Marvel gets more complicated in an otherwise action-packed mini-series!

Marvel Universe’s sixth series ‘Moon Night’ is available on Disney+ starting March 30. Should it be said that millions of people wait for it without any enthusiasm? The first thing to note about it is that it differs from other “miracles” by the nature of its “superhero”. The latter is Mark Spector, a bloodthirsty mercenary who calls himself the “Knight of the Moon”, and suffers from an antisocial personality disorder, a result of past trauma that will necessarily be addressed. In the first of the four episodes we’ve seen exclusively (there will be six in total), we…