Marvel pays tribute to late Moon Knight actor Gaspard Uliel in new episode

Fans now get to experience the third installment from Marvel Studios. Moon Knight, and it was a doozy. This time, the focus was more on Mark Spector as he and Layla went to find information from a shady source. Of course, everything eventually turned into a major brawl with Moon Knight ending the contest.

On their journey, they come across a rich antique collector named Anton, who happens to hold clues to solving the Ammit problem. Helmed by Gaspard Ulil, the character had an immediate screen presence the moment he appeared on screen.

Sadly, Uliel passed away earlier this year in a tragic skiing accident, just weeks before his debut in the MCU. In memory of the late actor Marvel Studios…