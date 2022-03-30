Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+: Series Full Cast and Release Date

on the basis of origin Miracle Comic Book Character Moon Knight, Miniseries Will Launch Only on Streaming Service Disney+,

The story will follow Mark Spector, a former CIA agent with antisocial identity disorder, as he investigates the mysteries of the Egyptian gods with Steven Grant, one of his many identities.

Mark Spector was first created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin in August 1975 for the comic book Werewolf by Night #32.

When is Moon Night coming?

Marvel’s latest series Moon Knight to release on Wednesday, March 30 Disney+,

Moon Knight will run for six episodes until May 4.

full moon night cast

Oscar Isaacs, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawi…