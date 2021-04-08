LATEST

Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland date: UK start time, fight card and live stream – Darren Till out of UFC event due to injury

Kevin Holland has stepped in to take on Marvin Vettori this weekend

Marvin Vettori will take on Kevin Holland in Las Vegas this weekend after Liverpool’s Darren Till had to pull out through injury.

The ‘Gorilla’ has previously challenged for world titles and has been determined to rebuild his standing in the sport.

Getty

But a broken collarbone has seen Till ruled out.

Holland has stepped in on 10 days notice and will now take on Vettori.

Vettori vs Holland: Date and start time

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 10 and is being held at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas.

The prelims will get going from 5pm UK time, with the main card getting under way from 8pm UK time.

Vettori vs Holland can be expected at around 11pm.

Vettori vs Holland: TV and live stream

The action will be shown on BT Sport 3 from 6pm.

It will be live streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for subscribers.

EE mobile customers will be able to get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can then cancel the trial at any time.

The early prelims will be shown on UFC’s Fight Pass and in the US, all prelim bouts will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN+.

Darren Till was set to be in action this weekend but has suffered a broken collarbone

Vettori vs Holland: Fight card

Subject to change

Main card

  • MAIN EVENT: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland, Middleweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff, Featherweight
  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev, Middleweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Sam Alvey, Middleweight
  • Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern, Women’s Strawweight
  • Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki, Lightweight
  • Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot, Lightweight
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont Viana, Women’s Bantamweight
  • John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes, Lightweight
  • Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho, Heavyweight
  • Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore, Bantamweight
  • Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin, Featherweight
  • Da Un Jung vs. William Knight, Light Heavyweight
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov, Welterweight

What has Till said?

“Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with f***** up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something. To say I’m f****** destroyed by it is an understatement.

“I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery and then some into making sure I went out there next week and took his head off. And I was 100 per cent sure I was going to… and with ease!!!

“I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well.”

