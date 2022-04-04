Mary Del Cerro was dropped from “MasterChef Celebrity 3”

In the final elimination ceremony of the cooking competition, one participant left the competition.

Marie del Cerro, Tomas Fonzie, Denis Dumas, Micah Vissiconte and Juariu appeared at the last “MasterChef Celebrity 3” elimination gala on Sunday and one of them left the contest.

There was a tiebreaker between the first two contestants. Juariu and Denis, being the best of the week, had to make a multi-layered dessert with different ingredients and textures in just eight minutes to be able to walk up to the balcony.

Caracu was the ingredient chosen by Donato de Santis, Damien Betular and German Martitgui to prepare their recipe for the participants. In 60 minutes they would have made a…