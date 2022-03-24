LATEST

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter

Posted on
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died in Jupiter on Tuesday.

Divani Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed the death on Thursday.

Jupiter Police told People magazine That officials received a call about a medical emergency at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was then taken to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Son Sam Williams told PEOPLE in a statement, “My lovely mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who always impressed everyone who knew her.” “She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she had never met a stranger she was not friends with. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take ten-point bucks and at the same time her Could have fixed dinner for the grandchildren. !Now she radiates…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top