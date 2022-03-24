Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., dies in Jupiter

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died in Jupiter on Tuesday.

Divani Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed the death on Thursday.

Jupiter Police told People magazine That officials received a call about a medical emergency at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. Thomas was then taken to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Son Sam Williams told PEOPLE in a statement, “My lovely mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who always impressed everyone who knew her.” “She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she had never met a stranger she was not friends with. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take ten-point bucks and at the same time her Could have fixed dinner for the grandchildren. !Now she radiates…