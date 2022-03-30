Mary sneaks into her Caesar: “I told security: ‘Don’t worry, everything is planned'”

There are countless events, places, cultures or practices that have been ridiculed mary intrusion From sarcastic interventions in which she dares to do everything. Marie’s penchant for condemning the worldliness and archaic ideologies of French society is virtually unfiltered. In both his gesture and speech.

Recently, the 31-year-old actress went to Caesar to show her poster. A month after the event, which marked this celebration of the 7th Art, it reveals the underside of this intrusion. Mary had announced some verses on her buttocks, which she also reads on her show, after showing it in the armpits.Anthony of Cannes, This part was played, but the second was completely improvised.

“I was in the Caesar room believing I was placed on top, because I was still infiltrating Mary. We always expected that I …