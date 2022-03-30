Mary sneaks into the RTL information set with you: “My show invites people to be as cheeky as possible”

He has more than 1,700,000 subscribers on the social network and his videos are hits. She is very nervous and loves awkward situations. Mary s’infiltre was the guest of RTL INFO with you this Tuesday at 1:20 pm. She came to talk about her new show “Kulot”.

An expert in infiltration and infiltration, Marie s’infiltre – Marie Benolile, her real name – was with you this Tuesday at 1:20 pm guest of RTL INFO. She loves awkward situations. In 2019, she infiltrated the catwalks of Chanel shows. And his last major media appearance to date was a few months ago, during the César ceremony. All the media also carried the headline, “Moment of embarrassment for Mary is intrusive”, while the 31-year-old girl deliberately showed her buttocks. However, this was not an embarrassing situation for him: “No, it was not a strange moment. It was a beautiful …