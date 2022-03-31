Maryam Sharif’s message to Imran Khan: ‘Not only lost majority but…’ | World News

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lost the support of key ally MQM-P, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan has not only lost the majority but also the moral authority to remain Pakistan PM. Calling for his resignation, Maryam tweeted, “Your reign of incompetenc and utter destruction stands defeated both inside and outside the parliament. You have not only lost the majority but moral authority.”

