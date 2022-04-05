Maryland rapper Goonoo's body put on display in DC nightclub

Rapper’s body on display controversy

Members of Gonyu’s family want the world to know that they celebrated his life exactly the way they wanted to.

Washington , Videos of a deceased Maryland rapper have been circulating the internet after his family celebrated at his home inside a popular DC nightclub.

Online video shows the lifeless body of Markel Morrow, also known as Gonew, perched on a stage inside Bliss nightclub.

The memorial service took place on Sunday, several weeks after a 24-year-old was fatally shot in Maryland’s District Heights.

Bliss issued a statement on the matter after several people questioned via social media why the rapper’s body – adorned with designer clothing and a crown on top of his head – was public…


