Maryland rapper Goonoo’s body put on display in DC nightclub

Videos of a deceased Maryland rapper have been circulating the internet after his family celebrated at his home inside a popular DC nightclub.

Online video shows the lifeless body of Markel Morrow, also known as Gonew, perched on a stage inside Bliss nightclub.

The memorial service took place on Sunday, several weeks after a 24-year-old was fatally shot in Maryland’s District Heights.

Bliss issued a statement on the matter after many took to social media to question why the rapper’s body – designer clothes and a crown on top of his head – was on public display.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Goonyu,” the nightclub wrote on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Bliss was contacted…