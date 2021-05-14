Mashalla! This actress looks very cute in Muslim look, these photos of share

You must have known Rai Lakshmi, an actress who works in films in different languages ​​like Tamil Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.

Let me tell you that this actress has been associated with the film industry for almost 14 years and has worked in more than 50 films, Rai Laxmi is very beautiful and cute in appearance and recently she posted some pictures in Muslim look on the occasion of Eid. Which is being liked a lot by the people.

You can see in these pictures that this actress looks quite cute in Burkha.



For your information, let us know that Rai Laxmi was born in Karnataka and he started his acting career with the film Valmiki.