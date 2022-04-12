Mask mandate to be dropped as South Australia records six COVID-linked deaths

South Australians will be spared from wearing masks in most public indoor spaces from Good Friday, while the state’s QR code check-in regime will be “mothballed”.

Masks will still be required in high-risk settings such as hospitals, aged care or residential disability facilities, in public transport and ride-sharing vehicles.

A decision on whether they will be retained in schools will be taken within a week, before the end of the upcoming school holidays.

SA’s long mask regime has been the strictest…