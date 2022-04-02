Masked Singer: Who was hiding in hermit crab and coral fish costume?

Required The third season of “Mask Singer” returns Friday evening on TF1. Twelve personalities sing in animal costumes. The names of the first two contestants have been revealed.

The show on TF1 Friday evening for the return of the “Mask Singer” featured screenings, music and good humour, a concept originated in South Korea and hosted by Camille Comble. Twelve celebrities disguised in iconic animal costumes sing songs of yesterday and today. It is up to the audience and the jury made up of Kev Adams, Alessandra Sublet, Anggun and Jerry to thank them for the clues they circulated during the video portrait.

