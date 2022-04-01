Mason Greenwood wears balaclava at first sight since Man Utd forward’s rape arrest

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Greenwood wore a balaclava while walking around Altrincham in Greater Manchester on Thursday, the first time he has been seen since his arrest.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is pictured for the first time since being arrested on suspicion of rape, assault, sexual assault and making death threats.

The 20-year-old was pictured wearing a balaclava while driving his car around the center of Altrincham in Greater Manchester with friends on Thursday. He remains on bail even after being arrested on 30 January on suspicion of rape and assault and on suspicion of further sexual assault and death threats.