Mason Holgate Exclusive Interview: Everton defender explains why Frank Lampard has made him believe again football news

Frank Lampard has given Mason Holgate confidence that good times are ahead for Everton as they prepare to face West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

This may seem strange to some after just one win in their last five Premier League games and Everton are only one place above the relegation zone, despite being in the hands of their rivals.

But the centre-back has no doubt that Lampard can help provide security to the club this season and take it to new heights in the near future.

Sunday April 3 at 1:00 pm Start at 2:00 PM

,We are very confident to stay,” Holgate tells sky game,