Mason Mount is thriving for Chelsea… just like Lionel Messi said he would

When Lionel Messi says a player has ‘the potential to be one of the best’ then you know there must be something about him.

In an interview with Topps last year, the Barcelona icon was asked to come up with the youngsters he believes are the next generation of global stars.

And Mount was among the 15 starlets selected for a Topps ‘Lionel Messi Designed Set’ card pack.

On Mount, Messi said: “Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.”

The praise left him lost for words and in an interview earlier in the year, revealed he didn’t believe it was real at first.

“When you see and read something like that, it gives you the motivation to just want to get better and better.

“Hopefully I can do that.”

Messi’s praise for Mount last year left the Chelsea man lost for words

Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea in the quarter-final first leg against Porto

It certainly seems like he is fulfilling that promise as Mount’s first Champions League goal was one to remember as Chelsea secured a commanding 2-0 victory against Porto in their quarter-final first-leg tie.

And former Blues defender Jason Cundy lavished praise on Mount while discussing the midfielder on the Sports Bar on Miracle.

“Mason’s awesome, he’s a brilliant young footballer. I think a lot of people don’t watch enough of him and may just look at his work ethic and think that’s all he’s got,” Cundy said.

Michael Essien reflects on ‘the best times of my career’ at Chelsea, sympathises with Frank Lampard, and backs Tuchel’s men to go on and win Champions League

“He’s got the plus and bags of ability. On Twitter you get a certain type of fan and some of them don’t see it and football’s about opinions – so that’s fair enough.

“A lot of rival fans don’t want to see it, but you can’t deny what he’s done. His meteoric rise he’s had, going to Vitesse and winning player of the year, he went to Derby, Frank [Lampard] plays him, Gareth [Southgate] plays him, Mr [Thomas] Tuchel plays him.

“He’s getting better. We’ve haven’t seen the finished article, but he’s the Chelsea captain in waiting and I think he could be England captain one day as well.”

Messi is also a big fan of Man City starlet Phil Foden, who he believes ‘will do amazing things in the game’.

Meanwhile, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was hailed for being ‘impressive going forward’.