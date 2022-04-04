Mass shooting near Warriors Hotel

Before the Warriors and Kings face off in Sacramento yesterday, there was a huge shootout just a few blocks from Golden 1 Center. 6 dead, 12 injured, the consequences are dire, and the coaches of both teams wanted to speak in the preamble of the meeting, which began alvin gentry,

“It is an incredible tragedy. I hope this does not bring darkness to our city. It is unfortunate that something like this can happen even today, in an environment where everyone tries to have fun and have a good time. These stories have to change, it’s a really sad day.” alvin gentry

Steve Kerro For his part, at the beginning of the meeting, he refused to answer any questions related to basketball, preferring to speak about the tragedy, which was, in every way, far more important than any sports meeting. Losing your…