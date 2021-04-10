LATEST

“Massages led to some consensual sexual encounters, not assaults”: Deshaun Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin reveals the extent of Watson’s massages. | The SportsRush

In the ongoing legal battle surrounding QB Deshaun Watson, Watson’s defence managed an initial victory after the court passed that the accusers must reveal their identity. Watson’s lead attorney Rusty Hardin also revealed that some sexual encounters did occur between Watson and the masseuse’s, but all of them were consensual.

The Texans Star QB is in the midst of 22 civil lawsuits filed against him accusing sexual misconduct. Two of the quarterback’s accusers have already revealed their identities. Judges ruled Friday at least 14 of the accusers must identify themselves.

Rusty Hardin revealed that Deshaun Watson’s sexual relations were all consensual.

“We’ve never run from it,” Hardin said during a wide-ranging news conference Friday. “Our first [statement] has always been about consent — that on some occasions some active sexual activity would have taken place. … I’m not going to go into what it is or the nature [of the physical contact] or the numbers or with whom. But I think you can rightfully assume that.

“The question always that we have always been emphasizing is never at any time, under any circumstances did this young man engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party.” Hardin also denied that Watson had used his stature and persona to force any means of sexual activity.

Hardin also spoke about Deshaun Watson’s reaction when he told him that a 3rd Jane Doe had accused him of forcing the woman to perform oral sex during the massage session. “When I told him, he was in disbelief,” Hardin said. “He asked me two or three times, ‘I forced her?’ And then he just started crying.”

In a post this past Friday, Lawyer Tony Buzbee said that Deshaun Watson’s interactions with his clients weren’t consensual, contrary to everything that Hardin’s Firm had put out. The NFL has also released a statement and said that they are monitoring the situation. More news as the story develops.

Also Read: ‘This case has never been about seeking justice, but destroying Deshaun Watson’s reputation’: Rusty Hardin Files Petition to Have Watson’s Accusers Publicly Identified

