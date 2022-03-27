Massey University academic Cat Pause dies suddenly

Dr. Kat Pause, pictured here in 2016, was a senior lecturer at Massey University (file photo).

Cat Paws, an academic whose research explores the effects of “fat stigma,” has died.

A rough study researcher, Pause’s work focused on the “effects of poor identification” on the well-being and health of overweight people.

Labor MP Deborah Russell shared the news of Pause’s death on her Twitter account on Saturday.

“I know very few details except that our dear friend died in his sleep last night. I am deeply saddened, and I know many in academia and union circles will be shocked and saddened as well,” Russell wrote.

