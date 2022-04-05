Massive comeback propels Kansas to NCAA title

Kansas players celebrate after winning the national championship game against North Carolina on Monday, April 4. David J. Phillip/AP

The Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions in men’s basketball after their biggest comeback in the NCAA Tournament Finals.

The Jayhawks trailed North Carolina by 16 points in the first half on Monday night, and they went down 15 in the locker room at halftime. But then he won in New Orleans in the second half, 72-69.

It is Kansas’ fourth title in the school’s history and the first since 2008.

The Jayhawks (34-6) had scored in double digits for five players on Monday night. Ochai Agabaji, who…