Massive EuroMillions Jackpot Finally Collected as Claire Family Celebrate Historic Win

A Claire family syndicate has finally collected its life-changing EuroMillions jackpot.

Banner winners received an astonishing €30,928,078 in the draw on Friday, 11 February after purchasing their winning ticket at Larkin’s service station in Killallo, Ballina, on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The family acknowledged that the days and weeks following the life-changing draw were a mix of excitement, shock and joy, however, they did not immediately realize their good fortune.

Read more:The remarkable story of how two Dublin schoolchildren end up in New York after they drop out

One of their statements read: “The draw was on a Friday night, but we did not check our tickets directly, so we were initially completely unaware of the big win.