Massive fishing hits the popular Coral Bay beaches on WA’s Ningaloo Coast

Holiday makers enjoy the crystal blue waters at Bill’s Bay, in the WA tourism town of Coral Bay, with fish skeletons scattered among seaweeds.

key points: WA’s Ningaloo coast was hit by one of the most serious mass fisheries in more than a decade

WA’s Ningaloo coast was hit by one of the most serious mass fisheries in more than a decade About 16,000 dead fish were counted along the coast

About 16,000 dead fish were counted along the coast Affected beaches have been cleared and reopened to the public

It is Western Australia’s biggest fish-killing incident in more than a decade and a stark reminder of the epic effort by locals to save the beach before the peak tourist season begins.

On 27 March, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) launched an investigation into fishing after an estimated 16,000 dead fish were counted along the affected beaches along the Ningaloo coast, including Turquoise Bay, …