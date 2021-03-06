ENTERTAINMENT

Master Audio Start Live Stream, TV Timing – When and Where to Watch Online – Vijay

Without a doubt, Master with Superstar Vijay is now one of the most awaited films in the whole of South India. As is known, the film will be released this summer. Even out of fear of coronovirus, people expect a good film so that the tension continues. The audio release is set for tonight, 6:30 pm, March 15, 2020, Sunday. The venue is in the Leela Palace.

Although the location will be announced, due to its current status, there will be no public show and there will be a closed show with the film’s direct cast and crew members including Thalapathy Vijay. In this situation, any true fan of Vijay expects a live stream of the audio launch, while the event takes place in real time. You are not disappointed and read to find out the details of live streaming time, date channel, online.

Start Master Audio Live Stream Details

Sun TV will be the network that will stream the film’s audio launch from 6:30 pm. You can watch streaming on Sun TV channel or Sun NXT app. It is speculated that the audio launch can be streamed on YouTube from Sun TV’s official channel. But we have to wait till 6.30 pm.

Master Audio Track.

  1. Walkie coming
  2. Andha Kanna Pathkaka
  3. Kutti kahani
  4. Stay silent
  5. Beat or master
  6. Polakatam mercury para
  7. Tharudala Kadhuruna
  8. Attacker

