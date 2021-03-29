LATEST

Master Download Full Movie: Tamilrockers, Isaimini

Vijay’s master and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally been released on January 13. The movie is an excellent pongal treat for the audience as it lives up to their expectations. Master at the box office has made a fantastic start. Looking at Vijay in the role of a college professor, the film was well received by audiences on social media. Amid all the chaos and important pieces including Vijay’s introductory material that leaked online before the movie was released, unfortunately Master Full Movie has now leaked on Tamil Talkers, Telegram and other piracy-based websites.

Yes, within hours of release, the full feature film has leaked and is available to watch online. This isn’t the first time a movie has leaked within hours of its release. In the past, many Bollywood and Southern movies have fallen victim to infamous piracy sites. Rajinikanth’s Durbar, Surya’s Surarai Potru and many more have leaked.

Before the film was released, director Lokesh took to Twitter to urge fans not to share the leaked clips on social media. He wrote: “Dear… it has been 1.5 years of struggle to bring the master to you. We hope you enjoy it in theaters. If you see leaked pieces from the movie, don’t share them. Yours.

Dear All
It has been a struggle of 1.5 years to bring Master to you. We just hope you enjoy it in the cinema. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, don’t share them 🙏🏻 Thank you all. I love you all. Another day and #Master is all yours.

– Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Produced under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studios, Bu Javier Britto simultaneously released the master Vijay: The Master in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shantanu Bhagyaraj star in the college drama.

Disclaimer: FilmyOne.com does not promote or endorse any form of piracy. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request that you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

