Master of the Game: Louis Morissette will host a new show at Novo next fall

Louis Morissette will soon be hosting a new show on Nuvo, titled game master, New era.

It is an adaptation of the British format taskmaster, Which is in its 13th season.

In this humorous proposition, the game’s master, Louis Morissette, and his assistant Antoine Vezina, will apply a series of fun challenges that will test the creativity and ingenuity of a panel of five comedians made up of Mehdi Boussaidan, Ive Cote, Christine Morency. , Matthew Pepper and Joe Cormier.

Each week, the Game Master will challenge five of our comedians, while Antoine Vezina will serve as the referee. Once completed, the proofs will be presented to the Master, who will evaluate them and award points…