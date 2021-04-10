Master the art of making Spanish omelettes with this super easy recipe – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The Spanish omelette, also known as tortilla in many places, is like a deep dish omelette in human terminology. It is made with onions, potatoes, some vegetables, cheese and eggs. They are served like slices of cake and are so stuffed that you are sorted by lunch time. I make this when I have to go shopping during the day so that I can avoid the junk food outside.
how to make it
This is a very simple recipe where all you have to do is cut all the ingredients and break the eggs.
Fry potatoes and onions lightly until golden brown.
Transfer all ingredients together in a bowl of whisk eggs with the preferred seasonings.
Now, just pour all of them on a non-stick or iron pan and cook for 3-4 minutes with a lid.
Once done, place a plate on the griddle and flip it like a pizza.
Then cook the flipped side again in the pan for the same 3-4 minutes and then flip to a plate.
Serve with a little garnishing.
Spanish Omelette Recipe Card
This is a filling recipe that is full of nutrients. Material can be tweaked as per choice.
total time :
35 min
preparation time :
15 min
Cooking Time :
Twenty minutes
Servings:
4
Cooking level:
Less
Course:
Breakfast
Calories:
250
meal:
the Spanish
Author:
Kishori Sood
material
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large chopped potato
Salt according to taste
Black pepper according to taste
1 large onion
6 eggs
Coriander leaves for garnishing
Instruction
Phase 1
Whisk the eggs in a large bowl with salt and pepper to taste.
step 2
In a large pan, heat olive oil and fry the sliced potatoes until they become soft and golden.
step 3
Then add them to the bowl of whisked eggs.
step 4
In the same pan, fry the onions until golden brown and then transfer them to the same bowl along with the potatoes and eggs.
Step 5
Stir the ingredients together.
Step 6
In the same bowl, pour in the contents of the bowl and cook with a lid for 3-4 minutes on each side. To flip the omelette, simply take a plate and turn it in a quick motion so that your egg does not break.
Step 7
When both sides are done, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.