Master the art of making Spanish omelettes with this super easy recipe – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The Spanish omelette, also known as tortilla in many places, is like a deep dish omelette in human terminology. It is made with onions, potatoes, some vegetables, cheese and eggs. They are served like slices of cake and are so stuffed that you are sorted by lunch time. I make this when I have to go shopping during the day so that I can avoid the junk food outside.

how to make it

This is a very simple recipe where all you have to do is cut all the ingredients and break the eggs.

Fry potatoes and onions lightly until golden brown.

Transfer all ingredients together in a bowl of whisk eggs with the preferred seasonings.

Now, just pour all of them on a non-stick or iron pan and cook for 3-4 minutes with a lid.

Once done, place a plate on the griddle and flip it like a pizza.

Then cook the flipped side again in the pan for the same 3-4 minutes and then flip to a plate.

Serve with a little garnishing.

Spanish Omelette Recipe Card

This is a filling recipe that is full of nutrients. Material can be tweaked as per choice.

total time :

35 min

preparation time :

15 min

Cooking Time :

Twenty minutes

Servings:

4

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

Breakfast

Calories:

250

meal:

the Spanish

Author:

Kishori Sood

material

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large chopped potato

Salt according to taste

Black pepper according to taste

1 large onion

6 eggs

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instruction

Phase 1

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl with salt and pepper to taste.

step 2

In a large pan, heat olive oil and fry the sliced ​​potatoes until they become soft and golden.

step 3

Then add them to the bowl of whisked eggs.

step 4

In the same pan, fry the onions until golden brown and then transfer them to the same bowl along with the potatoes and eggs.

Step 5

Stir the ingredients together.

Step 6

In the same bowl, pour in the contents of the bowl and cook with a lid for 3-4 minutes on each side. To flip the omelette, simply take a plate and turn it in a quick motion so that your egg does not break.

Step 7

When both sides are done, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.