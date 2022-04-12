MasterChef Celebrity 3: Contest winner will be announced when

After the first part of the final airs this Sunday, MasterChef Celebrity 3 Its third edition will end this MondayWhen the jury will announce the bicycle’s new winner, which may be Tomas Fonzi or Micah Visiconte, Considering the broadcast schedule and commercial break, it is estimated that The figure that will lead to victory will be known in the middle of the night,

After a very intense season, everything comes to an end on this Monday. With a long way to go, Sunday’s broadcast showed The start of the grand finale between the two contestants, Each presented their preparations for the gala, including a starter, main course and dessert, and had 90 minutes to complete.

Although the last program took the whole stage off…