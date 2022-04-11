MasterChef Celebrity Finals had a peak rating of 17.1

phone A truly succulent dish in terms of ratings, prepared for Sunday night. third edition of masterchef celebrity ended, and for that reason, the channel closed its weekend with the first half of the clash between Micah Visconte You Thomas Fonzo, And these were the numbers he left on Sunday.

Established as one of the most popular cycles of the small screen, Password was at a value of 8.5, while 100 argentina says 6.5 was measured. As the night progressed, both programs gradually increased their averages. When at 10:30 pm. masterchef celebrityTelefe went up to 14.4 and 15.6, while film on channel 13 measured 6.1.