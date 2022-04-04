MasterChef Celebrity: Marie Del Cerro Dropped and Four Semi-Finalists Defined

the end of masterchef celebrity, Less and less is missing for the Grand Final, and to know who will be the great winner or winner of this third edition. And with nerves on the surface, five participants who are still in the running presented themselves, and who want to win the jackpot. that side, Micah Visconte, Tomas Fonzi, Juariu, Denis Dumas And Marie Del Cerro They stationed themselves at their respective stations to listen to the experts.

The evening began with the first challenge between Denis and Juariu, with two stars. For this reason, both of them had to face each other in a test that will decide who will go to the balcony. german martitegui explained that the challenge combined “creativity and…