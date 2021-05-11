MasterChef Sun TV Show (2021): Watch All Episodes Online | Vijay Sethupathi

Master Chef Host

Vijay Sethupathi

After Namma Ooru Hero, Vijay Sethupathi is again back to the channel to host this international cooking show. He was last seen in Vijay starrer Master. His upcoming films are Tughlaq Durbar, 19 (1) (a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Mumbaikar, and more. According to sources, Vijay Sethupathi is paid a whopping sum of Rs. 3 crores to host MasterChef Tamil show on Sun TV.

MasterChef Contestants List

All the contestants list of Sun Tv Master Chef show will be updated soon.

MasterChef Show Full Details

Check out the complete details on SUN TV’s Master Chef Show (Tamil) 2021,

Show Name: MasterChef

Channel: Sun TV

Producer: Endemol Shine

Host: Vijay Sethupathi

Release Date: 2021

Timing: 1 Hour Duration (Time will be updated soon)

Winners Prize Money: Rs 25 Lakhs

Registaration Number: 044-71170009 | 044-35056509

Watch the latest promo video of Sun TV MasterChef Show featuring Vijay Sethupathi,

After Star Vijay TV’s Cook With Comali, it is the second cookery show that going to attract people around Tamil Nadu.