MasterChef Tamil to premiere on Sun Tv: How to register and participate in MasterChef Tamil – TheNewsCrunch

MasterChef Tamil to premiere on Sun Tv: How to register and participate in MasterChef Tamil

MasterChef Tamil registration
MasterChef Tamil registration

MasterChef is one of the long-running reality cooking international shows that have garnered some crazy fans due to the format and judges. It’s famous across different countries like the USA and Australia, and now MasterChef is coming to India and that too in regional languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. Endemol Shine presents MasterChef Tamil, the official producer of another famous reality show, Bigg Boss.

MasterChef Tamil will be airing on Sun Tv, and famous Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will host it. Vijay Sethupathi is paid a whopping sum of Rs. 3 crores to host MasterChef Tamil. MasterChef Tamil’s contestants are not revealed as the registration to participate in MasterChef Tamil is still open. MasterChef Tamil is expected to premiere in May 2021. It will be a rival to another popular reality cooking show, ‘Cook with Comali MasterChef is expected to premiere after ‘Cook with Comali’ season 2 finale..’

MasterChef Tamil Sun Tv Start Date:

Name Master Chef Tamil
Telecasting Channel Sun Tv
Producer Endemol Shine
Hosts Vijay Sethupathi
Release date TBA
Timing TBA
Telecasting Time Saturday and Sunday
Run Time 1.5 hrs
Based On MasterChef USA
Contestants List TBA
Judges TBA
Language Tamil
Genre Cooking Reality Show
Prize Money Twenty Five Lakhs
Registraion Details 044-71170009 and 044-35056509

MasterChef Tamil Registration:
Sun Tv recently announced MasterChef Tamil registration along with the prize money details for the show. The winner of the show will get Rs. 25 Lakhs.

As shown in the promo video, give missed calls to 044-71170009 or 044-35056509. Your number will be registered for MasterChef Tamil. You will get an SMS with registration information. Once the details for registration are announced, we will update them here. As of now, Sun Tv is collecting only phone numbers for MasterChef Tamil registration.

