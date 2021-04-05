MasterChef UK 2021 Finalists, Winner, Runner-up Prediction

BBC One’s MasterChef UK 2021 (Series 17) reached to it’s final’s week with top 5 finalists lf this season.

From last five weeks, we saw 40 best amateur cooks appeared in the MasterChef kitchen and from them we got our top 5.

On 5th April 2021, these top 5 finalists will compete in the very first challenge of the finals week. They will cook a 5-course meal to impress our judges and some special guests of cooking industry. At the end, 1 gets eliminated and we will get our top 4 amateur cooks.

On 8th April 2021, the remaining 4 finalists will face a Chef’s Table challenge at Michel Roux Jr’s acclaimed restaurant Le Gavroche. At the end, 1 gets eliminated and we will get our top 3 finalists.

On Friday, 9th April 2021, we will see the last battle in the MasterChef UK kitchen followed by the winner and runner-up announcement.

MasterChef UK 2021 Finalists

MasterChef UK 2021 Winner Prediction – Poll

As per our prediction, we might see a tough competition between Mike and Tom. Anyone from them might be the winner of MasterChef UK.

MasterChef UK 2021 Winner Details

We will update the winner name and runner-up names soon.

