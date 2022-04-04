Masters 17th Hole: Stats, History, Memorabilia from Augusta National’s Par-4 ‘Nandina’

A closer look at Augusta National Golf Club’s 17th hole masters,

Name: Nandina

By: 4

2021 Yardages: 440

1934 Yardages: 400

2021 Scoring Average: 4.19

All-time scoring average: 4.16

All-time Difficulty Rank: 9

Minimum Years: 3.94 (1996)

Highest Year: 4.34 (1951)

layout

This hole works its way up. A drive near the summit of the fairway brings into view the green with bunkers located in front center and left. The best plan of attack in the green is from the right side of the fairway. There is an opening to the green approximately 10 yards between the two bunkers, so most approaches will require taking one of the bunkers. Green has ripples in all directions, so putting an approach closer or two—would be an admirable feat.

significant change

