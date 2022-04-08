Masters 2022: 5 interesting figures from the first round

The first round of the Masters was Tiger all the time – but there were many other actions taken to produce some of the facts and figures that interest or outright fascinate us. Here’s a look at five stats that stood out from the first round:

Schaeffler seeks to reverse the No. 1 curse

Photo: Jamie Squires

World No. 1 Scotty Scheffler opened the day with a three-under par 69 to end the day in equal third place. This is a good place for the best player in the world (at least ranking wise). Since the rankings were introduced in 1986, those at the top have struggled in the opening round of the year’s first major. Only two: Greg Norman in 1996 and Dustin Johnson in 2020 have completed or equalized the first 18 with the lead. sixteen…