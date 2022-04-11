Masters 2022: Augusta goes from bathroom break to spectacular Eagle in rookie record-tying front nine. Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga.—In the US, Min Woo Lee is probably best known as the brother of LPGA Tour player Minji Lee. At 25, her sister already has six wins, including capturing her first Major at the Evian Championships in 2021.
Min Woo Lee, 23, has a career going well on its own, with two DP World Tour victories. And together, they have the distinction of winning their respective US Junior Amateur.
At the Masters on Sunday, Min Woo Lee did something her sister would never get a chance to match. In his first Masters appearance, Lee scored an eagle in a par-5 third and four straight birdies to cap the front nine and tie the record for best opening half…
