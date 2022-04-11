Masters 2022: Cameron Smith’s 12th-hole disaster may cost a gambler $93K(!) | this is the loop

Augusta, Ga. – You can hear the entire continent of Australia moan as Cameron Smith’s No. 12 tee shot fell into Rae’s Creek during the final round of the 2022 Masters. But a gambler would have made even more noise out of despair because an amazing bet like Smith’s 9-iron came up short.
That’s because, as Action Network’s Darren Rowell reported earlier on Sunday, someone bet on Smith and Scotty Scheffler to finish 1-2 at Augusta Nationals this week. in any order. before the start of the tournament.
Sure, they entered as two of the hottest players on the planet and two of the favorites, but it’s still a heck of a bet. And bet $750 on that exact…
Read Full News