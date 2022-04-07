Masters 2022: Does Padraig Harrington have any chance of winning at Augusta?

Padraig Harrington makes his first debut in seven years at the 2022 Masters this afternoon as the Ryder Cup captain looks to clear the odds in Augusta, Georgia.

It is the fifteenth outing overall in a tournament held annually at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course in the southern US state.

Harrington is set to go out at around 1.40 a.m. Irish time with American Austin Greiser, an amateur competing in his first professional event, and Canadian Mike Weir.

It is one of two major tournaments Rathfarnham Man Harrington has not added to his collection as he is second only to Rory McIlroy in the pantheon of Irish golf.

In the open…