Masters 2022: Dustin Johnson almost out of a wrong shot while laughing. Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – The golf ball hit his head and patted his bag and came to rest on his feet. If you’ve ever been hit by a group behind you, there’s only one reaction and that reaction is fury, and rightly so. But Dustin Johnson is a different cat, so instead of letting go of the abuse or wondering who called in the urethane strike from the 11th fairway to the 12th tee—Jon Rahm being the guilty party—the DJ merely looked at the ball, then at his caddy. , then back at the ball and laughed.