Masters 2022: How Scotty Schaeffler Used the Laws of Golf to Avoid a Potential 18th-Hole Nightmare | Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – Impressive and bogey do not appear in the same sentence. And yet the 5 that Scotty Scheffler made on the 18th hole of the Augusta Nationals, to close an under 71 and claim a three-shot lead in the final round of the 86th Masters, deserves such praise.
In fact, his luck could have been worse – and his lead over Cameron Smith was much smaller – if not for a lucky chain of events after an unfortunate tee shot on the home hole late Saturday.
Schaeffler had made 11 of 13 fairway hits during the third round, who seemed comfortable with his driver, before pulling off his tee shot on the 18th. His ball rattles in the trees on the left side of the fairway…
Read Full News