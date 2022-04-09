Masters 2022: Louis Osthuizen withdrew before Friday’s second round | Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – Tiger Woods will be down a playing partner during Friday’s second round of the 86th Masters. Just before 1:41 p.m. tee time, Louis Osthuizen withdrew from the tournament, leaving Woods and Joaquin Niemann to play as a duet during the afternoon wave.
Tournament officials gave no reason for Oosthuizen’s WD. The South African, playing in his 14th Masters, struggled in his opening round on Thursday, scoring 76 runs in four overs, which included playing back nine in three overs. After hitting his second shot on the par-5 second hole on Thursday, Osthuizen reached for his lower back with his left hand and TV commentators noted that something might have been wrong.
