Masters 2022: Nicklaus, player, Watson hit the opening tee to start the Masters. Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – It has rained very heavily in Augusta for the last two days. But by Thursday morning that monsoon had turned to haze, giving the Masters a chance to go ahead and do the same with one of their most famous traditions.
Longtime honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were joined this year by Tom Watson as they strolled through a gathering of Augusta National members, players, family, friends and fans at the first tee.
The tradition of honorary starters at the Masters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod—players who won the PGA Seniors Championships at Augusta National in 1937 and 1938—beginning the tournament with formal tee shots.
