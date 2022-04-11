Masters 2022 Prize Money Purse: What is the prize money for the Masters? How much does a Masters winner get?

Here are the full details of the prize money, how much the winner of the Masters 2022 will get for winning the Green Jacket at the Augusta Nationals.

The Masters has been thrilled so far with Tiger Woods making a sensational return, but is well short of current leader Scotty Scheffler making the final round.

Will an American be able to win on home soil or can one of Europe’s best players get a small amount of vengeance with his dance at last year’s Ryder Cup?

Whoever continues and claims the Green Jacket will end up with not only immortality and a fine piece of evening wear, but a million dollar cash prize as well.

How much does the winner of the Masters get?