Masters 2022: Rory McIlroy and Colin Morikawa give all-time reactions after bunker shot on the 18th hole

Rory McIlroy has had some dramatic moments at Augusta National. Nothing was quite as epic as his 18th hole and the celebration that followed.

Delivering a scintillating charge on Sunday, he stalled on 13 after an eagle reached 7-under to hole 13. So it was somewhat disappointing that he missed the fairway and then crashed into the 18th bunker.

But as greats do, he produced an all-time great shot from the right greenside bunker. And his reaction was as good as the shot.

The 18th Hole offers iconic moments year after year. McIlroy’s shot will probably be the most memorable shot of the 2022 Masters.

Colin Morikawa who was also in the same bunker as McIlroy.

